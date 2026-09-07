St John’s, Antigua, CMC – Education Minister Daryll Matthew has described as “historic” the decision to provide universal free education from early childhood to university, as the new school term got underway in Antigua and Barbuda today, Monday, September 7th.

Matthew said universal free education is a deliberate policy adopted by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda to ensure that finances and resources are no longer a limitation to access to education.

He said the Gaston Browne administration is “very proud” to have achieved this in 2026, whether it involves examinations in certain subjects administered by the Barbados-based Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) or tuition fees at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands Campus.

“All of these tuition fees have been covered by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, and I’m tremendously proud to be a part of that initiative,” he added.

In his message marking the opening of the new school year, Matthew welcomed students back to the classroom, adding that the changes are designed to shift the deciding factor in a student’s education away from what their family can afford.

“It means that in Antigua and Barbuda, in 2026, the question of whether a child is educated to the very limit of their ability is no longer a question about that family’s bank balance. It is a question about that child’s effort and that child’s will.”

Matthew described the investment in education as a national strategy rather than simply an act of government generosity, arguing that Antigua and Barbuda cannot afford to allow capable young people to miss opportunities because of financial barriers.

He also acknowledged that expanded access can bring additional pressure on educators and schools, but pledged that the Ministry of Education would continue working to provide educators with improved tools, training and working conditions.

“I do not take that for granted, and I will not pretend the resources have ever been as plentiful as your effort has been. You have my respect, you have my thanks, and you have my commitment that this Ministry will keep working to give you the tools, the training and the conditions your profession deserves.”

The Education Minister also urged parents and guardians to remain actively involved in their children’s education.

“Ask about the homework. Go to the meeting. Know the teacher. Praise the effort, not only the grade. Your attention is worth more than anything in our budget.”