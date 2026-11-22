ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – The government of Antigua and Barbuda has turned down a proposed EC$100 million investment by Royal Caribbean at Fort James because the cruise company wanted exclusive access.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Saturday during the local programme – the Browne and Browne Show.

He said the government rejected the proposal to keep the beach open to the public.

“They want exclusivity. And we said no, because our people must have access to the beach.”

He did not specify what restrictions Royal Caribbean had sought, how much of the Fort James site they would have covered or whether the government would consider a revised proposal that preserved public access.

The prime minister discussed Fort James as part of a broader plan to establish public parks at several beaches.

He identified Fort James, Little Ffryes and Ffryes as locations where the government wants to establish parks and said concept drawings had already been prepared for Fort James. He gave no construction timetable.

The Prime Minister also said the government has established a committee to review existing beach access points and negotiate with private landowners for additional routes to the shore.