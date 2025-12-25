Bahamas: Americans denied bail on rape charges

NASSAU, Bahamas, CMC – Two American nationals were denied bail after they appeared in a magistrate’s court charged with raping a 25-year-old woman on a cruise ship, the Carnival Sunrise.

The prosecution alleges that Sayjuan Readous and Antoine Meadows raped the woman on December 15.

Readous also faces a charge of abetment to rape, while Meadows is charged with a second count of rape by himself.

Magistrate Abigail Farrington denied bail to the men and advised them of their right to seek bail in the Supreme Court, as they were not required to enter pleas to the charges.