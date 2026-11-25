NASSAU, Bahamas, CMC – Prime Minister Philip Davis has called for “justice for Desmonique,” an 18-year-old girl, whose body was discovered on Monday night after she was reportedly kidnapped on Sunday.

“Desmonique should be alive today. We owe her more than our grief. We owe her a Bahamas where every woman and girl is safe at home, at work, on our streets and in her relationships. My Government will play its full part in building it,” Prime Minister Davis said in a statement after the body of Desmonique Clarke was discovered after an “intensive search”.

Davis said that “her family’s worst fear has come to pass, and our whole country grieves with them” telling the family that while “no words of mine can ease what you are carrying…you will not walk through this alone”.

He thanked the police and members of the public who came forward with information, adding “anyone who knows more should contact the police without delay”.

Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles said that there was trauma to the body of the victim, but declined to go into any more specifics.

Police said that Clarke was kidnapped by a man known to her after the suspect hit the teenager’s car with his vehicle on Sunday night and abducted her.

Knowles said said that the police had launched an extensive search for the teenager and shortly after 10.00 pm (local time) on Monday ”we were led to this location where we located the body of a young female.”

Knowles said a 39-year-old man is in custody and assisting police with the investigation.

Prime Minister Davis said that while the police have made an arrest and the investigation continues “I want justice for Desmonique.”

He said the world on Wednesday marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and this year “The Bahamas marks it in mourning.

“Whatever the facts of this case prove to be, Desmonique’s death forces us to confront something we have tolerated for too long. One in four Bahamian women will suffer physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. Too many live in fear of the men around them. Too many families know the grief the Clarke family is enduring today.

“We cannot treat this as normal. Violence against women feeds on silence, on excuses and on people looking the other way. Ending it falls to all of us, and it starts with men. Fathers, brothers, pastors, coaches and friends must speak up whenever a man threatens, controls or harms a woman. Our sons must learn that love never looks like fear.”

Prime Minister Davis said that to any woman living in fear today “it is not your fault, and you do not have to face it alone,” urging them to call law enforcement agencies as well as The Bahamas Crisis Centre .

Police said that Desmonique’s car car was found at the scene of her kidnapping while the suspect’s vehicle was later recovered at another location.

Desmonique’s family claimed the man was apprehended at a New Providence dock in a suspected attempt to flee the island on a mailboat; however, police did not verify this claim.

The teenager’s father, Desmond Clarke, said yesterday that his daughter and the suspect had a relationship at some point, but the 18-year-old broke it off with the man.

Clarke described the suspect as a man who wouldn’t take no for an answer and recounted a previous conversation he had with the man, urging him to stay away from his child.

Desmonique, a 2025 graduate of Anatol Rodgers High School, has a small business selling keychains that she outfitted with self-defense tools. She promoted the keychains on her various social media channels with videos warning women to protect themselves from would-be attackers.

In one of these videos, Clarke spoke about people who don’t understand the word “no”.

In the video posted on October 7, Clarke held up a keychain equipped with a taser, pepper spray, and a knife that looked like a key.