NASSAU, Bahamas, CMC – Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper has described as “fake” a document circulating on social media alleging that he met with the late convicted United States sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as well as receiving a campaign contribution from him.

“Let me state unequivocally: I have never met Jeffrey Epstein or anyone who claimed to be associated with him.

“I have never communicated with him or anyone who claimed to be associated with him. I have never received any campaign contribution — directly or indirectly — from him or anyone acting on his behalf,” Cooper said in a statement.

Epstein died in a New York prison cell on 10 August 2019 as he awaited, without the chance of bail, his trial on sex trafficking charges.

It came more than a decade after his conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor, for which he was registered as a sex offender.

Epstein is known to have kept a number of other high-profile friends, including Edward Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the British former prince.

In his statement, Cooper said he had received a “press inquiry regarding claims circulating online referencing what is purported to be an email exchange connected to the so-called Epstein files, alleging that I met with Jeffrey Epstein and received a campaign contribution from him”.

But he insisted that the “document being circulated contains basic factual errors that call its authenticity into question,” adding “the fake email is dated, ‘Tuesday, March 14, 2016,’ when March 14, 2016 was in fact a Monday. The other is dated ‘Monday, March 20, 2016,’ when March 20, 2016, was a Sunday.

“When a document cannot correctly identify something as simple and independently verifiable as calendar dates, it raises serious concerns about its reliability,” he said.

Cooper, who is contesting the upcoming general election on behalf of the ruling Progressive LiberalParty (PLP), said that as the campaign heats up, voters should be cautious regarding online posts.

“We are living in a time when AI-generated documents, manipulated screenshots, and fabricated images can be created and circulated within minutes. Not everything that appears formatted or official is authentic.

“My public record and campaign disclosures are transparent and available for review. I categorically reject any attempt to associate my name with Mr. Epstein or his activities and remain focused on serving the people of The Exumas and Ragged Island and The Bahamas,” Cooper added.

Last month, two other PLP candidates also denied any association with Epstein after their names surfaced in an FBI document summarising interviews conducted on May 20, 2021. The file was included in the Epstein files.

Cooper, who is also the Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, said “knowingly spreading false information that damages reputations is not harmless – it may constitute criminal libel and is an offence under the law.

"I encourage everyone to think carefully before sharing or amplifying unverified material," he said, adding, "My public record and campaign disclosures are transparent and available for review.

“I categorically reject any attempt to associate my name with Mr Epstein or his activities and remain focused on serving the people of the Exumas, Ragged Island and The Bahamas.”