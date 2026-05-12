Bahamas: Grandfather appealing 35-year sentence for raping his granddaughter

NASSAU, Bahamas, CMC – A 63-year old man, who has been convicted of molesting his granddaughter over a five year period has filed an appeal against his 35-year sentence for incest.

The man, who was only identified by the initials KR in the Court Appeal, was convicted of 20 counts of incest following a trial before Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson in 2024.

The jury found that he had on multiple occasions between 2019 and 2024 raped his granddaughter and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

The court heard that the abuse began when his granddaughter was 11-years-old and he was 56.

When the matter, KR told the Court of Appeal headed by President Justice Milton Evans, “I shouldn’t be here.”

But the matter was unable to proceed because KR said that he had failed to file legal submissions because he said he didn’t have the transcripts.

However, Justice Evans told him that the court’s records showed that the transcripts had been delivered to the prison.

The matter was adjourned to June for mention.