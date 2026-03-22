Bahamas: Police probe over 90 cases of passport fraud

NASSAU, Bahamas, CMC – The Bahamas has referred 98 suspected passport fraud cases to police as part of efforts to crack down on irregularities.

According Chief Passport Officer Nicholas Symonette, internal reviews also flagged possible staff involvement in some cases, which were referred for further action.

He said the police have since identified four additional suspects in separate matters.

Symonette’s comments follow claims by Opposition Leader Michael Pintard that more than 250 fraudulent document cases were under investigation, raising concerns about potential misuse ahead of the general election. However, Symonette said the list cited by Pintard was an earlier subset from the Passport Office and he was unaware of the higher figure.

He explained that the cases were compiled through internal audits and submitted to the Royal Bahamas Police Force with supporting documentation, and are updated as new findings emerge.

“That list shows we are doing our job to detect and stop fraud early,” he said.

Authorities have already brought several matters before the courts.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe revealed that 27 people have been arrested and charged across 21 cases, with two convictions secured and others pending.

Investigations found fraudulent activities including sham marriages, falsified birth certificates, irregular naturalisation records, and improper citizenship and immigration documents.

Symonette also said a 2019 policy that allowed limited documentation for passport renewals had weakened vetting. That policy has since been scrapped, with full verification procedures reinstated.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Commissioner Harrison Thompson defended the integrity of the voter register, noting that individuals found ineligible are being removed in accordance with the law.

“There is no need to attack civil servants who are carrying out their duties professionally and in the public interest,” Thompson said.