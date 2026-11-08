NASSAU, Bahamas, CMC — The Bahamas is moving to establish its first aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in a bid to retain millions of dollars currently spent on aircraft maintenance overseas.

Minister of Energy, Utilities and Aviation, Jobeth Coleby-Davis, says discussions are progressing with Middle Tennessee State University in the United States to develop a facility certified under US aviation regulations.

Speaking during a visit to the university, Coleby-Davis said the initiative would create jobs, strengthen local aviation expertise and reduce the country’s dependence on overseas maintenance services.

“Today, we send our aircraft abroad for heavy maintenance, and millions of dollars leave The Bahamas,” she said. “With a Part 145 MRO at home, those jobs stay home. Those skills stay home. That money stays home.”

The initiative forms part of a broader strategy to position The Bahamas as a regional aviation hub.

The Government has also launched two aviation training programmes, including study grants for 18 Bahamian students at Middle Tennessee State University and professional development opportunities for employees of six aviation agencies.

Meanwhile, the University of The Bahamas is pursuing plans to establish an Aerospace Department, allowing students to begin their studies locally and complete their degrees in the United States.

Coleby-Davis also announced a strategic partnership with Nashville International Airport aimed at strengthening aviation cooperation and boosting visitor arrivals.

The partnership comes ahead of Southwest Airlines’ inaugural flight to Nassau, scheduled for June 5, 2027.