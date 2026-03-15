Bahamian PM says general election coming ‘soon’

NASSAU, Bahamas, CMC – Prime Minister Philip Davis has confirmed that the next general election in The Bahamas will be held soon, but he declined to give a specific date.

Speaking with reporter, Davis said only that the country should expect elections in the near future. “All I can say is that the elections would be soon,” he said. “That’s all I’d be prepared to say at this time.”

His comments followed a surprise statement from Fred Mitchell, chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party, who said in a voice note that a general election could take place “within the next few weeks.” The remark has fuelled speculation that Bahamian voters may head to the polls this spring.

Mitchell said the campaign season is expected to intensify as citizens are asked to decide who should govern the country for the next five years. Davis, however, struck a more cautious tone when asked about the statement, simply telling voters to “stay tuned.”

The prime minister said the ruling party plans to highlight its record over the past four years while outlining its vision for the future. He described the administration’s achievements as significant, but acknowledged that some citizens may not yet feel the full impact of the government’s work.

Political observers have questioned whether the PLP can maintain strong support in Grand Bahama, where residents have long complained about neglect and slow economic recovery. Although the Davis administration has pursued efforts to revitalise the island’s economy, many residents say they have yet to see meaningful change.

The government has also been engaged in a prolonged dispute with the Grand Bahama Port Authority over governance in Freeport under the Hawksbill Creek Agreement. The matter recently went to arbitration, with both sides claiming the ruling supported their position after a tribunal rejected the government’s $357 million claim for administrative costs.

Davis said he remains confident that voters in Grand Bahama will back the PLP, adding that the dispute has shown residents that the party is a “serious” one.

Meanwhile, Michael Darville, Member of Parliament for Tall Pines, told reporters he is ready whenever the election is called.

Before a general election, Parliament is typically prorogued on the advice of the prime minister, formally ending the current session but not the life of Parliament. An election is triggered once Parliament is dissolved, either early by the prime minister or when the five-year constitutional term expires.

After dissolution, the Governor-General issues writs of election for each constituency. By law, nomination day must take place at least seven days after the writs are issued, with polling day set at least seven days after nominations. In practice, general elections in The Bahamas are usually held about three to four weeks after Parliament is dissolved.