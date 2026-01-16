Belize monitoring outbreak of measles in neighbouring Guatemala

BELMOPAN, Belize, CMC – Belizean health authorities Friday said they are monitoring an outbreak of measles in two neighbouring Central American countries.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) said that based on official regional health channels, a total of 11 individuals with measles have been identified in El Salvador and 10 cases in Guatemala up to Thursday.

It said that most of these cases are linked to residence in or travel to Santiago Atitlán, Sololá, Guatemala and that although the majority of cases are located in the department of Sololá, additional cases have been located in the departments of Guatemala City, Petén, and Izabal.

“In addition, measles outbreaks continue to occur in Mexico, Canada, and the United States, increasing the risk of exposure and illness for unvaccinated travellers to these countries.”

The ministry said that it is reminding the public that measles is a highly contagious and potentially serious viral illness that can lead to long-term complications. It spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms usually appear seven to 21 days after exposure and begin with fever, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that starts at the hairline and spreads downward to the chest, back, limbs, and the rest of the body. Individuals are contagious from four days before the rash appears until four days after.

The authorities say measles is preventable through vaccination, with the vaccine being “safe, effective, and provides lifelong immunity after two doses”.

It is urging citizens that if they have travelled to Santiago Atitlán, Sololá recently, to contact the nearest nearest health center.

“If you are not vaccinated, visit your nearest health facility to receive the measles vaccine or to obtain more information. If you develop fever and rash, seek medical attention immediately at the nearest health facility,” the Ministry of Health and Wellness said, adding that it will continue to monitor the situation closely while urging urges the public to remain vigilant and protected.