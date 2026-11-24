CMC – Belize has officially inaugurated the Caribbean’s first sugar refinery, with Belize Sugar Industries (BSI) saying it plans to invest BZD$50 million (one Belize dollar = US$0.49) over the next three to four years to increase production by 25 per cent.

The refinery, located at the Santander Sugar Complex in Valley of Peace, Cayo District, is a joint venture between Santander Sugar Group and Sucro Limited. It represents a significant investment in expanding value-added sugar production in Belize and strengthening the country’s capacity to supply refined sugar to Caribbean Community (CARICOM) markets.

Prime Minister John Briceño said the arrangement could improve returns by allowing raw sugar to be processed into a higher-value product before reaching regional markets.

“By doing that, we are not exporting raw sugar; we are exporting a product that has higher value,” Briceño said, noting that the arrangement would also reduce shipping costs associated with transporting raw sugar. Revenues would be shared after marketing and other expenses had been deducted.

A government statement said the opening of the refinery reflected its continued commitment to fostering private-sector partnerships, adding value to productive industries and building a stronger, more resilient economy.

The newly commissioned Caribbean Sugar Refinery (CSR) is expected to supply refined sugar to manufacturers across the Caribbean, including soft drink bottlers, bakeries and snack producers.

The investment comes as the Sugar Association of the Caribbean (SAC) reported last week that regional sugar production capacity had surpassed 300,000 tonnes.

The SAC, which held its board of directors’ meeting in Barbados last week, described the development as a major step towards regional self-sufficiency. It noted that Caribbean producers recorded 241,500 metric tonnes during the 2025–2026 crop season and were projecting production of more than 330,000 tonnes for the 2026–2027 season.

“Through tens of millions of dollars in private-sector modernisation and strategic alignment across our member states, we are proving that the Caribbean can feed and supply itself, provided we back these investments with full adherence to our regional trade mechanisms,” said SAC chairman and BSI executive Mac McLachlan.

McLachlan also announced that the SAC had relocated its headquarters from Trinidad and Tobago, where the organisation had been based for nearly a century, to Barbados. The move places its leadership closer to the West Indies Central Sugar Cane Breeding Station.

The meeting reaffirmed the chairmanship, discussed the CARICOM Monitoring Mechanism for Sugar and noted ongoing investments in production, quality and green energy across member states.