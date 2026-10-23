CMC – Belize has become the first country to sign the new United Nations Multi-Country Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework.

It serves as the primary strategic planning and operational instrument for the United Nations development system across the English- and Dutch-speaking Caribbean.

Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca joined United Nations Resident Representative to Belize, Raúl Salazar, for the launch of the Framework for the English- and Dutch-speaking Caribbean. Signed by both parties, the Framework will guide and strengthen cooperation between the Government of Belize and the United Nations over the next five years. At the brief ceremony, Fonseca highlighted the tangible results of Belize’s partnership with the United Nations, particularly in education, social development and climate change.

He underscored the importance of continued collaboration and called on partners to build on existing progress to advance sustainable development priorities for Belize and the wider Caribbean.

The current 2022–2026 Framework spans 18 to 22 Caribbean countries, including Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Guyana, The Bahamas, Barbados and Belize. The 2027–2031 Framework, unveiled in June under the banner “One Caribbean, One Framework, One Future”, targets economic diversification, ecosystem resilience, integrated services and citizen security.