GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – The mother of a 13-year-old girl, whose body was found floating in a canal at Zealand Rice Field in Mahaicony, says her daughter “would not go with a stranger” as police confirmed that footage from nearby CCTV cameras will be sourced as they probe hear death.

In a statement, the police said that the body of Aria Roopnaran was discovered on Sunday after they had received information that a body had been seen floating in the canal at Mahaicony, a rural agricultural community made up of several villages in the Mahaica-Berbice Region, East Coast Demerara.

The police confirmed that CCTV cameras were observed in the vicinity of Zealand Rice Field, and that the was in an advanced state of decomposition.

The child was identified by her mother, Carolina Roopnaran, through the clothing she was wearing when her remains were found.

“Even though I see her, I still can’t believe that it’s she. In the condition, in the state, I still can’t believe that it’s she,” the mother said.

Roopnaran had been reported missing on Saturday, November 7, 2026 after she was last seen along the Bushy Park Public Road, where she was reportedly awaiting transportation to Cottage, Mahaicony, to collect food.

“She would not go with a stranger,” the grieving mother said of the Grade Eight student of Bygeval Secondary School.

The mother said she had witnessed her daughter entering a vehicle being driven by someone known to the family.

“I said probably somebody that knows her father… So, I didn’t really think,” she recalled.

A post mortem examination is expected to be performed on the body to determine the cause of death.