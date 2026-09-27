The calypso fraternity across the globe is tonight mourning the loss of a man considered one of the greatest exponents of the art form.

Slinger Francisco, known the world over as “the Mighty Sparrow”, has passed away.

A statement released by his family said he died peacefully in New York today at the age of 91.

They said the legendary calypsonian succumbed to a brief illness and was surrounded by loved ones in his final moments.

The Mighty Sparrow enjoyed a career that spanned decades and played a pivotal role in shaping and elevating calypso on the international stage.

Renowned for his powerful voice, masterful songwriting, sharp wit and commanding stage presence, he produced an extensive catalogue of music that explored social issues, politics, culture, relationships and everyday life.

Paying tribute, Prime Minister Mia Mottley says the Mighty Sparrow has been woven into Caribbean civilisation.

She adds that calypso gave the ordinary West Indian a voice, and Sparrow carried it to the world with what she described as incomparable genius.

She extended condolences to his family and the people of Grenada, where he was born, and Trinidad and Tobago, noting that Barbados stands with them in sorrow and gratitude.