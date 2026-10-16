A large crowd gathered in Trinidad and Tobago to pay its final respects to one of the Caribbean’s most iconic musical legends.

With flags waving, music playing and fellow calypsonians taking to the stage, the atmosphere was one of both celebration and reflection as the region remembered the life and legacy of Dr Slinger Francisco, the Mighty Sparrow.

Among those paying tribute was Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Amor Mottley.

She said Sparrow used calypso to tell the stories of the people, challenge authority and inspire future generations.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, described Sparrow’s calypsos as much more than music, saying they served as a newspaper, parliament, theatre and history book for the region.

She referred to his song encouraging children to take their education seriously.

In a reminder of that message, there was a rendition of the Mighty Sparrow’s song by Zachary Ransome and Aaron Duncan.

The tributes also included performances from fellow calypsonians, among them David Rudder, Edwin Ayoung, better known as Crazy, and Shurwayne Winchester.

Sparrow is being honoured through a state-assisted funeral and celebration of life, recognising a career that spanned more than seven decades.