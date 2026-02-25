CARICOM leaders meet in St Kitts and Nevis for milestone conference

Regional leaders are gathered in the twin-island Federation of St Kitts and Nevis for critical discussions shaping the future of the Caribbean Community, as the Fiftieth Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM gets under way.

All CARICOM Heads of Government are present, including Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

This milestone meeting marks fifty years since the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas. It comes at a time when the region faces mounting economic, environmental and geopolitical pressures.

CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett, has described the past year as one of the most testing periods in the history of the integration movement.

One of the central issues over the next four days is territorial integrity. It has become a major talking point amid expanded American security engagement in the Caribbean, including radar deployments and intensified maritime interdiction operations.

Another pressing matter is the ongoing situation in Cuba.

Prime Minister Holness says it must be addressed with clarity and courage.