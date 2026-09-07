Castries, St Lucia, CMC – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chairman and Prime Minister of St Lucia, Philip J Pierre, today urged Africa and the Caribbean to leverage a collective voice to advocate for sustainable development, climate resilience and the interests of vulnerable states.

In a message marking the fifth anniversary of CARICOM–Africa Day, Pierre said the milestone reaffirms the shared commitment of the two regions to a unified vision for a forward-looking partnership and strategic cooperation.

He said that since African and Caribbean leaders met for the first CARICOM–Africa Summit in 2021, “our bonds have strengthened significantly”.

Pierre said the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the CARICOM and African Union (AU) Secretariats on September 26, 2024, marked a pivotal step in deepening inter-secretariat cooperation.

He said member states have also expanded bilateral engagement through partnerships with institutions such as Afreximbank, whose Caribbean office continues to catalyse financing for infrastructure, small businesses and trade.

He added that the two regions have advanced joint initiatives in health services and air connectivity to unlock commercial trade, tourism and direct people-to-people exchanges.

Pierre said that as the two regions observe the Second International Decade for People of African Descent and uphold the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of People of African Descent, they honour the resilience of their ancestors and pay tribute to those lost to the atrocities of the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

He said CARICOM continues to play a significant leadership role in the global campaign for reparatory justice, working alongside continental partners who have embraced and advanced the cause of repair and diasporic unity.

Pierre said that in the face of compounded global challenges, including climate-induced natural disasters and geopolitical instability, the two regions must leverage a collective voice to advocate for sustainable development, climate resilience and the interests of vulnerable states.

“CARICOM remains steadfast in its commitment to regional solidarity, sovereignty and self-determination,” he said, noting that Caribbean people are vital constituents of the African Union’s Sixth Region.

Pierre said the deepening alliance, as a model of South-South cooperation, seeks to deliver practical, measurable benefits, opening new horizons for youth, expanding markets for local enterprises and reinforcing collective resilience.