GENEVA, CMC – There has been an “alarming increase” in the number of children being recruited into gangs in Haiti with “devastating consequences” for children, families and society as a whole, the United Nations reported on Friday.

It said that the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country is in the grip of a deepening security, humanitarian and governance crisis and that armed gangs control large swathes of the capital, Port-au-Prince and beyond, displacing families and restricting access to schools, healthcare and basic services.

Poverty is worsening for the most vulnerable families, and children are increasingly susceptible to gang recruitment, in order to earn money.

The UN said services to protect children are overstretched or absent, leaving minors at risk in neighborhoods where gangs exert control.

At least 26 gangs, with names like 103 Zombies, Village de Dieu, Tokyo and Kraze Barye, operate in Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas. They control territory, violently extort communities and fight the beleaguered Haitian security forces for dominance.

As clashes intensify, the gangs rely on a steady stream of recruits, including children, to maintain control.

“They (gang members) gave me cigarettes and leftover cocaine. I became heavily addicted. After using cocaine, I no longer behaved like a normal person. I felt like I was in another world and felt ready to kill anyone,” said 10-year-old, Pierre.

The Un said children are viewed as easier to manipulate and less likely to draw suspicion and that recruitment is no longer sporadic. In many areas, it is systematic.

Around 45 per cent of Haiti’s population is under 18 years old.

Many children are pushed by hunger, lack of schooling and economic desperation to join gangs. Others are forcibly recruited or threatened.

“I grew up in a poor neighbourhood where gangs controlled everything. I saw armed men in the streets all the time. Some were well-dressed, had nice cars, and were surrounded by women,” said 16-year-old Joseph.

In gang-controlled neighbourhoods, the mostly-armed members can appear to offer protection, belonging or income where the State offers none.

Displacement and family separation increase the likelihood of children joining gangs.

Children serve multiple functions. They act as lookouts, messengers and informants, roles that exploit their age and their ability to remain inconspicuous. Many are also involved directly in armed confrontations, checkpoints and kidnappings for ransom. One child reported earning US$1000 a week in a country where many live below the poverty line.

Girls face heightened risks, including sexual exploitation, rape and forced relationships with gang members.

“Members of two allied gangs forced me to have sexual relationships with several of them on at least six occasions. These gangs control the area where I lived and created an atmosphere of fear,” said Julia.

The UN said recruited children face violence, trauma and abuse. Their education is disrupted and the long-term psychological harm can be profound. Stigma and the fear of retaliation complicate their reintegration back into normal life. For girls especially, sexual violence deepens their trauma and exclusion from society.

The cycle of violence can become self-perpetuating.

A new report released Friday by the UN in Haiti calls for stronger child protection systems, restored access to education and initiatives that prevent recruitment in gang-affected communities.

“I joined a gang to avenge my father’s death. He was killed by a rival gang while going to work. I quickly gained the trust of the older gang members. They became like my family,” said 17-year-old Louis.

The UN said the report highlights that families are key to preventing recruitment and suggests an increase in resources for, especially female-headed, households to protect children.

Schools are highlighted as playing a crucial deterrent role by offering both learning opportunities and protection from gang influence.

The UN continues to support children’s school attendance through the establishment of canteens, the rehabilitation of buildings, the creation of temporary learning spaces and cash transfers to families.

Local organizations are being supported by the UN to run vocational training programmes to provide young people with employment opportunities and an alternative to gang life.

Tackling the gangs to slow their territorial expansion and influence over local communities, especially young people, is also identified as a priority.

Members of the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF) established in 2025 and which replaces the struggling Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, are expected to arrive in the country in Apri.

Its mission is to restore state authority and public order, reduce gang territorial control, secure critical infrastructure, and support the Haitian people as they work toward a return to elected governance and long-term stability. and which is mandated to have 5,000 personnel is expected to play a key role.