PARAMARIBO, Suriname, CMC – Police say four children escaped unhurt after a fire swept through their home as a result of a four-year-old playing with a lighter.

The fire completely reduced the uninsured single-story house to ashes and police said that the children’s mother was not at home at the time of the blaze.

The fire department and the Forensic Investigation Department have already started their investigations into the blaze that destroyed the home on Hoyweg in Para, a district of northern Suriname.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the children were in a room and lying on a mattress. According to the oldest child’s statement, his four-year-old brother was playing with a lighter and set a piece of paper on fire. The burning paper subsequently landed on the mattress, after which the fire spread rapidly.