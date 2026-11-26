GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – The Ministry of Natural Resources has secured three court orders for the forfeiture and condemnation of equipment used in illegal mining, as authorities step up enforcement against offenders.

The orders were obtained under Sections 100(1), 102 and 106 of the Mining Act, Chapter 65:01, in cases where defendants pleaded guilty or were found guilty by the courts.

The ministry said the orders allow offenders to permanently lose ownership of their equipment, which may subsequently be sold at auction.

In cases involving repeat offenders and under certain circumstances, equipment may also be destroyed. The ministry cited the destruction of a dredge belonging to a repeat offender as an example.

It said the measures are intended to deter illegal mining and reinforce the financial and legal consequences of breaching the country’s mining laws.

The ministry reported that it had secured more than 200 convictions for mining-related offences so far in 2026.

It also said several non-nationals involved in illegal mining had been deported and blacklisted, while others were awaiting the completion of immigration processes.

The ministry said it would continue to intensify enforcement and pursue all remedies available under the law.

Miners have been urged to bring their operations into compliance with the law and sell their gold to the Guyana Gold Board or licensed dealers.