The Valley, Anguilla, Aug 18, CMC – The Barbados-based Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) launched the Caribbean Targeted Education Certificate (CTEC), describing it as a “game changer”.

CXC Registrar and Chief Executive Officer Dr Wayne Wesley, speaking at the ceremony where the regional examination body presented the results of its 2025-26 exams to students across the region, said the CTEC pilot in mathematics was “highly successful” in the May-June 2026 examinations.

According to CXC, it will present results for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), Caribbean Targeted Education Certificate and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence, with particular attention being placed on CSEC Mathematics and English, which are compulsory subjects across the region.

It said the Mathematics pass rate increased from 36 per cent in 2024 to 39 per cent in 2025, while the English A pass rate rose from 76 per cent to 80 per cent. However, the English B pass rate declined from 84 per cent in 2024 to 69 per cent last year.

“With the approval of our Board of Governors, CXC is pleased to officially launch the Caribbean Targeted Education Certificate, CTEC.