CXC enhancing access for students with disabilities

Students with disabilities are getting greater access to regional examinations, as the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) expands its inclusive assessment measures.

The regional exams body says inclusion remains a central part of its mandate.

CXC Registrar and CEO, Dr Wayne Wesley, says the Council is also pushing for a region-wide treaty to further assist students with disabilities.

Dr Wesley says CXC provided accommodations for more than three thousand students with disabilities last year.