CXC involving parents in its highest levels of decision-making

Parents now have a stronger voice in regional education policy, as Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) deepens its partnership with parent-teacher associations.

For the first time in its history, CXC is formally engaging parents at the highest levels of decision-making.

This comes with the establishment of the Caribbean Council of National Parent-Teacher Associations, which is now officially recognised by CARICOM and supported by CXC and the Caribbean Development Bank.

President of the Caribbean Council of National PTAs, Everton Hannam, stresses the importance of PTAs.