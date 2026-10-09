CMC – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has confirmed that Deputy Commissioner of Police Fizal Karimbaksh has been sent on leave pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of rape and threatening behaviour made against him.

The GPF said that Commissioner of Police Dr Clifton Hicken, following receipt of the report, established a team to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations.

It added that the female Police Inspector who made the report has been transferred from the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) to Regional Police Division 4 ‘A’.

“The Guyana Police Force wishes to assure the public that the allegations are being treated with the seriousness they warrant and that the investigation will be conducted professionally, impartially and in accordance with established procedures.”

The GPF said that it remains committed to ensuring that due process is afforded to all parties involved and that the “investigations are ongoing and further information will be provided as necessary”.

Last week, Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond said she would meet with the Commissioner of Police to address the allegations against Karimbaksh, who also heads SOCU.

“The Police Service Commission (PSC) ultimately should be the one to do that. Barring the fact that it’s not currently constituted, I would assume that it’s a discussion we need to have between the Commissioner and myself on how we address that,” Walrond said, adding, “However, it is my view, and I hold this strong view, that he should be sent on administrative leave pending the investigation.”