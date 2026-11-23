ROSEAU, Dominica, CMC – A High Court judge Monday sentenced two United States citizens to life imprisonment after they had been found guilty earlier this year of murdering Canadian businessman, Daniel Langlois, and his partner Dominique Marchand in 2023.

Justice Sejilla McDowall imposed the sentences on Jonathan Lehrer and Robert Thomas Snider Jr., and ordered that they undergo counselling through the Social Welfare Department.

Both men were found guilty by a nine-member jury on July 28, 2026, of murdering the couple from Quebec whose bodies were found in a burnt-out vehicle on December 1, 2023, after police launched a search when they were reported missing.

Lehrer and Robert Snyder Jr, who were arrested shortly after the killings, had pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

Langlois, founder of the animation software firm Softimage, whose technology has been used in blockbuster films including the Matrix and Titanic, had been living with his partner in Dominica since 1997.

The couple were well-known philanthropists in Dominica, where they supported development projects and also opened a luxury hotel shortly before their deaths.

Lehrer, a chocolate maker who is originally from New Jersey, owned a property next to a 200-acre luxury resort owned by Langlois and his partner in Dominica.

He and Langlois were locked in a years-long dispute over the use of a road that connected their adjacent properties.

In 2019, a court mandated that Lehrer open up the road to public use, and that he grant guests of Langlois’ unrestricted access.

During the sentencing hearing earlier this month, consultant psychiatrist Dr. Nadia Wallace told the court that based on her findings after having clinically examined both men and based on the information made available to her, she concluded that “both are mentally fit for sentencing.

“They have no mental, neurocognitive, or psychotic disorders,” she stated. Both the prosecution and the defence accepted the expert findings.

Justice McDowall said that she fully accepted the report from the probation officers for both convicted murders.

In the report, Snider denies responsibility for the deaths of the couple and stated that “he did not know them and would not have any reason to harm them”. He also expressed “shock at the guilty verdict of the jury” and said the matter weighs heavily on his mind.

The judge said that the report from the probation officer on Leher noted hat he is “filled with sadness at the incident.

“He maintained that he did not kill Dominique and Daniel and also refuted the allegations that he hired Robert Snider to act as the hit man. He said that he was not responsible for the deaths and he entered a plea of not guilty,” according to the probation officer’s report.

Leher also expressed shocked on hearing a guilty verdict from the jury.”

“He expressed sympathy for the family of the deceased and maintained his innocence in reference to the offence. Stating that he feels saddened by the circumstances, particularly since no one will fully understand what happened or will be able to move forward from the matter.”

Leher continues to maintain his innocence in the deaths of Daniel and Dominique and in having anything to do with their deaths.

The judge described the case as “the rarest of the rare” done by adults who went through a full trial.

“It was an unprovoked attack,” she said, describing as “atrocious” the manner in which the crime was executed.

Justice McDowall said that given the “low murder rate in Dominica,” the case was “very peculiar” and even if the court didn’t find that it is the “worse of the worst,” there are other factors to be considered.

She said incarceration, rather than death, met the objectives of sentencing after examining all the facors.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Sherma Dalrymple says she is satisfied with the ruling, labelling it “fair.”

“Having assessed the sentencing guidelines for murder within the Eastern Caribbean, I would say that the sentence is in keeping with the law and it was fair,” the DPP stated.

She said the judge did all that was necessary under the sentencing guidelines.

“She assessed the circumstances that she was using to impose the whole life sentence. We also say that this sentence with stand with and appeal.”

The State did not make an application for the death penalty in the matter, and the DPP explained that in law when the death penalty is being sought, it must be applied for at the time of conviction and that application was not made.

“However, sentencing is never in our hands but in the hands of the sentencing Judge who decides what is the appropriate sentence to be meted out,” she said., noting “in this case, the Judge did assess the circumstances where a death penalty could have been given and held that, in this case, a death penalty would not have been appropriate.

“We are saying that this particular conviction is very safe, and we are prepared to withstand any appeal in this matter. The conviction is safe, and the sentence is also safe since we adhered to all the duties of the prosecution and we have not seen any grounds where an appeal against conviction and sentence can be upheld by the appellate court,” Dalrymple said.