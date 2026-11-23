ROSEAU, Dominica, CMC -The ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP) Sunday kicked off its campaign for the December 16 general election, with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit launching a scathing attack on the leadership of the main opposition United Workers Party (UWP), while conceding he has “made some missteps…slipped-up on occasion, here and there, after all, I am human”.

Last week, Skerrit announced the date for the general election more than a year before it is constitutionally due and as he addressed supporters on Sunday, reiterated that the government ”has some unfinished work to do.

“This evening, we have come to you for ‘permission to proceed,” Skerrit said, adding “we pulled up by the mechanic shop. We have serviced the engine; we have changed some tyres. In cricketing parlance, we have taken, fresh guard!

“We have some unfinished work to do in this country! If this country is to successfully navigate the global environmental and economic minefield that torments the world, this Dominica Labour Party is going to have to marshal its forces and lead the effort. There is no alternative in this country, at this time. And every objective, thinking voter will recognize that!”

Skerrit told supporters that he came seeking their votes as a “political novice” at the age of 27, acknowledging “I knew nothing about politics. I was not a great speaker. I was no fashionista. I made some missteps. I slipped-up on occasion, here and there. After all, I am human.

“But I want you to know and understand this evening that I am determined to do better by you, in this next term of office. We have not been perfect, and we dropped the ball in relation to follow through and modernization of the systems needed to rapidly and efficiently implement some measures that were designed to benefit you. We accept this and we have started working to correct it.”

Skerrit spoke of the achievements of his government over the past decades, particularly during this term in office, pioneering geothermal energy, building more weather resilient homes and the construction an international airport.

“No other country in recent memory, anywhere in Latin America or the Caribbean, has built an entire international airport, without incurring a cent of debt or raising taxes by a single dollar…in under five years to boot! Not one,” he said.

The airport is being constructed under the controversial Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI) through which foreign investors are granted citizenship of Dominica in return for making a substantial investment in the island’s socio-economic development.

But the programme now faces a new threat with the European Union giving Dominica and the other Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) with similar programme a 2028 deadline to terminate the CBI or risk losing visa free access to the Schengen area.

“Successive hurricanes, persistent threats to the CBI, manifestations and the fallout from climate change, the COVID 19 pandemic and in recent times, the imposition of travel and visa restrictions, have all served to reinforce the urgency for us as a country to tool and re-tool ourselves for the point at which we can stand on our own feet as a small, independent island state.

“We looked around as a country and set ourselves some very ambitious goals and timelines. We said we needed to build an international airport and to build it fast. We said we needed an expanded tourism sector and increased accommodation options.

“Many people forget that when we came to office in this country, there were less than three hotels of choice on the island. Today there are several hotels in Dominica and others under construction, so you do your calculations.”

“But tonight, in doing all this, there is also the recognition that we made some errors. We have listened to you and we acknowledge that in doing all these things, with the very best intentions, to the best of our ability, there are some things we could have done better,” Skerrit said, telling supporters though that they could not afford to retard the country’s progress by electing the UWP to office.

Skerrit said asked the DLP supporters to answer whether or not during his political career he has been as bad as the leader of the UWP, former International Monetary Fund (IMF), economist Dr Thomson Fontaine, who is leading the party into a general election for the first time.

“ I am very serious. Tell me, for my children’s sake…was I as clumsy and depressing a political figure as Thompson Fontaine is, in Dominica tonight? How can you tell me, “call de election”, and when I call the election, you are crying about how I am taking advantage of you?

“And tonight, seven years later, he is crying on television, like a three-week baby, saying that he is not ready yet; that we are taking advantage of him and his party. Well, the bell ring, my brother, so on December 16th you have to get into the ring and take your blows like a man.”

Skerrit said that the DLP has had “a million and one challenges to overcome in the last five years,” and that he is “asking voters of Dominica tonight to give them (UWP) five more years in opposition, so they can get their party ready for the calling of general elections in 2031.”

Skerrit said that the UWP had been given a heads upmon the early election after the DLP’s election paraphernalia arrived at Douglas Charles Airport two Fridays ago.

“…someone at the airport tore open a package containing our paraphernalia and saw our themes and sent pictures to the Opposition. What do you think those geniuses in the UWP did next?

“Did they go prepare themselves for elections? Did they hasten their steps and name their candidates? Did they commission the production of their own paraphernalia? NO!!!!! None of the above!!

“Now Last night, November 21st, they put out an advertisement. Look at it! There are 21 constituencies in Dominica, and tonight, eight days before Nomination Day, they only have 15 candidates.”

Skerrit said that he is aware that the opposition party may state that “one or two others are public officers and are waiting for Nomination Day to resign.

“That is the excuse they are using for not having a full slate. But that is not the true reason. They must come clean with the public. Several of the people they were hoping to run, have gotten stage fright. They thought they had more time. Some of them are weighing the odds and are saying 25 days are not enough,” he said.

Skerrit acknowledged that on the issue of parliamentary representation, “many of you have said you do not see enough of your Parl Reps.

“You want them freed up, so they can better serve and service the needs of your respective communities and constituencies. I have heard you, Ladies and Gentlemen. I have heard you,” he said,, introducing seven new candidates.

“We have brought you seven new faces that you know and which you associate with hard work, love and care for their fellow man and love and affection for this country. We also have some returning Parl Reps who have worked hard over the past four years to help carry the burden of leadership in those very challenging and demanding last four years.”

In the last general election, the DLP won 19 out of the 21 seats after both the UWP and the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) boycotted the polls in support of their demands for electoral reform, including a new voters list.