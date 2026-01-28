ROSEAU, Dominica, CMC – Dominica’s tourism authorities said Wednesday that two Swiss visitors who were reported missing along the Waitukubuli National Trail had been successfully rescued following a coordinated search and rescue operation, which culminated in a helicopter extraction on Tuesday.

The Waitukubuli National Trail is the Caribbean’s first and only 115-mile long-distance walking trail, connecting the island from Scott’s Head in the south to Cabrits National Park in the north. Completed in 2011, it is divided into 14 challenging segments through rugged rainforests, volcanic gorges, and local villages, often requiring a full day per segment.

In a statement, the Ministry of Tourism and Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) said the visitors, whose identities were not disclosed, were reported missing on January 26, prompting an immediate response from emergency services and that the helicopter extraction was executed successfully.

They said that both individuals were transported to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) for medical evaluation and treatment.

The Ministry of Tourism and Discover Dominica Authority extended “sincere thanks and appreciation to all members of the rescue teams and volunteers for their professionalism, coordination, and tireless efforts throughout the operation.

“Their swift response and determination were instrumental in achieving a safe and successful outcome,” they said, reminding residents and visitors that hiking on designated national trails must be undertaken with a certified tour guide.

“This requirement is essential to ensuring visitor safety, effective navigation of challenging terrain, and timely emergency response where necessary,” they said, adding that the annual Tour Guide Training and Certification Programme will be held in April and September “aimed at strengthening guide competencies, enhancing safety standards and improving professional service delivery across the sector”.