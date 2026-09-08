Colombia, CMC – Colombia has confirmed that fugitive Surinamese-born drug kingpin Eldrich Boedhoe has been arrested in the city of Medellín, ending an 11-year manhunt.

Boedhoe, who still has to serve a 12-year prison sentence in the Netherlands, considered himself untouchable in the South American country and served for years as a key player in the transatlantic illegal drugs trade.

Video footage released by Colombian authorities shows the man in his fifties sitting quietly on a terrace in the upscale Laureles neighbourhood. The peace was abruptly disturbed when a Colombian police officer pulled him from his chair and placed him in handcuffs. Boedhoe, who appeared completely surprised, did not resist arrest.

Boedhoe has since been handed over to the Colombian Public Prosecution Service. He is being held in custody awaiting extradition proceedings.

Authorities say the arrest is the result of intensive international cooperation. INTERPOL had been searching for the Surinamese-Dutch national for years using a ‘Red Notice’, an international arrest warrant for wanted criminals.

He was eventually traced to Colombia, where judicial authorities say he fulfilled a crucial, coordinating role within an international drug cartel. They noted that the network was involved in collecting and shipping cocaine from Colombia to Europe, with the Netherlands, France, and Spain as its main destinations.

The investigation that led to his conviction focused, among other things, on cocaine smuggling in 2012. At the time, the cartel used drug couriers on scheduled flights, hiding the drugs in suitcases with false bottoms to circumvent airport checks.

Boedhoe’s criminal career spans decades. In October 2010, he was sentenced by the Court of Appeal in the Netherlands to four and a half years in prison for his involvement in smuggling an estimated 120 kilos of cocaine hidden in banana shipping containers.

After serving that sentence, he emerged as a major figure in the drug trade, eventually receiving a 12-year sentence for large-scale trafficking. However, he escaped in 2015 and settled in Medellín, the infamous birthplace of the Colombian drug trade.

Authorities said that during his 11 years on the run, Boedhoe managed to forge alliances with local Colombian drug organisations and continued to coordinate cocaine shipments to Europe.

His fondness for riding his motorcycle through the city ultimately proved fatal; law enforcement agencies tracked him and followed him on Sunday to the terrace in Laureles, where his freedom came to an end.