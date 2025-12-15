Former USVI Budget Director Found Guilty in Bribery and Money Laundering Trial

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, US Virgin Islands, CMC – A United States federal jury has convicted former Director of the USVI Office of Management and Budget, Jenifer O’Neal, on all counts in a high-profile bribery and corruption case following a landmark trial in St. Thomas.

O’Neal was found guilty alongside former Police Commissioner Ray Martinez after jurors returned unanimous verdicts last week.

Prosecutors said O’Neal, a native of Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands, knowingly took part in a scheme involving bribery, honest services wire fraud, and money laundering conspiracy linked to contracts funded by federal relief money.

The case centred on dealings with cooperating witness David Whitaker, whose business relationships with senior government officials formed the core of the government’s evidence.

According to prosecutors, O’Neal approved and advanced inflated invoices connected to government contracts while receiving personal benefits in return.

The jury heard that an invoice valued at US$216,000 was inflated by about $70,000. When informed the extra funds were needed for Martinez’s restaurant, O’Neal allegedly responded “lol” before instructing a subordinate to move the invoice forward, prosecutors said.

Evidence also emerged relating to a lease payment for a coffee shop owned by O’Neal. Prosecutors said she raised concerns about traceability and did not want the payment linked directly to her. A wire transfer later showed the payment was made by Whitaker, with funds originating from the inflated invoice. “Nothing about Jenifer O’Neal’s actions was accidental,” Assistant US Attorney Cherrisse Amaro told the court.

O’Neal faced charges including honest services wire fraud, bribery concerning programmes receiving federal funds, and money laundering conspiracy, and was convicted on every count.

Her defence argued the government’s case relied too heavily on Whitaker, questioning his credibility and maintaining that O’Neal’s actions were lawful and misunderstood. Her attorney described Whitaker as operating by “lie, steal, repeat.”

Prosecutors countered that the evidence went beyond witness testimony and included text messages, recordings, and wire transfers. “The government does not pick the criminal co-conspirators,” trial attorney Alexandre Dempsey said. “The criminals pick each other.”

Sentencing for O’Neal is tentatively scheduled for June 2026. She was allowed to remain out of custody pending sentencing, with the final penalty to be determined under federal sentencing guidelines.