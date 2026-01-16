Government denies outbreak of dengue in Antigua and Barbuda

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Health Minister, Sir Molwyn Joseph, says there is no outbreak of dengue fever in Antigua and Barbuda, as well as no unusual increase in mosquito-borne illness.

The health minister provided the information to the Cabinet during its weekly meeting based on current surveillance and laboratory-confirmed data.

“The minister told Cabinet that, based on current epidemiological surveillance and laboratory-confirmed data, all indicators for dengue and other arboviral illnesses remain within expected baseline levels,” said the Director General of Communications, Maurice Merchant.

The statement follows reports that residents are raising concerns about a possible increase in dengue fever cases in parts of Antigua and Barbuda, citing personal illnesses and reports of growing numbers of patients seeking treatment.

One resident, who is quoted in the media as saying he is recovering from dengue, reported that multiple people have come forward describing similar symptoms and diagnoses. He also claimed that hospital facilities are seeing an unusually high number of dengue-related cases, though no official figures have been released.

But Merchant said the data shows a decline in confirmed dengue cases over the past several years, with no cases recorded so far for 2026.

“In 2022, there were two cases of dengue recorded. In 2023, there was a spike of 106 cases. That fell in 2024 to 18 cases. In 2025, 11 cases were recorded, and so far for this year, there are no cases that have been recorded,” he said.

He said other mosquito-borne illnesses, including Zika, chikungunya, Oropouche fever and yellow fever, have also remained at low or zero levels in recent years.

“For Zika virus, only two confirmed cases last year, no confirmed cases in 2022, 2023, 2024 or so far for this year. As it relates to chikungunya, Oropouche fever and yellow fever, zero laboratory-confirmed cases reported from 2020 to so far this year.”

Merchant said the Cabinet concluded that the figures confirm arboviral activity remains “low and controlled,” with no indication of sustained transmission or outbreak conditions.

He said the Ministry of Health’s surveillance systems remain fully active to ensure early detection and rapid response should disease patterns change.

“The public will be promptly informed if surveillance data indicate any increase in risk,” Merchant said, while reassuring residents that there is no cause for alarm.