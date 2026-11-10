PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Housing Minister David Lee Monday said he intends to appeal a recent High Court ruling maintaining that the decision relates to a legal procedure and does not constitute a finding of criminal guilt against him.

In a statement, Lee raised concerns about due process and procedural fairness, while stating that he has substantial grounds to challenge the ruling.

He said that the recent High Court judgment has generated considerable public discussion and “unfortunately, some of that commentary has created a misleading impression of what the Court actually decided.

“I want to be unequivocal: I have not been found guilty of any offence. No court has determined that the allegations against me have been proven. The recent judgment concerns a legal procedure and not a determination of my guilt,” Lee said, adding that the distinction is fundamental and it must not be lost in political commentary or public speculation.

Last week, a High Court judge dismissed a challenge filed by Lee over the method used by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to reinstate fraud charges against him in relation to the vehicle tax exemption as a legislator.

Justice Westmin James rejected Lee’s judicial review and constitutional claim against the DPP’s Office and the Office of the Attorney General in the civil lawsuit that is related to a criminal case brought against Lee and businessman Hugh Leong Poi in September 2022.

The duo had been accused of conspiring to defraud the State ofTT$1.4 million (One TT dollar=US$0.16 cents) in tax revenue, related to the importation of a vehicle valued at over two million dollars.

The taxes in the case include TT$293,094.02 in Value Added Tax (VAT), TT$298,650 in motor vehicle tax and TT$824,548.62 in customs duty. Lee was accused of falsely claiming the vehicle was his in order to claim tax exemptions entitled to him as a legislator.

The offences were alleged to have occurred between March 24 and June 8, 2019. Lee and Leong Poi elected to have a preliminary inquiry in the case before a magistrate instead of a sufficiency hearing before a High Court Master, after the Administration of Justice (Indictable Offences) Act (AJIPA) was proclaimed in December 2023.

In April last year, acting Chief Magistrate Christine Charles dismissed the charges against the duo, after their lawyers pursued a no-case submission claiming that there was insufficient evidence to sustain the charges and warrant a trial.

But several months later, the DPP’s Office successfully applied under the Indictable Offences (Preliminary Enquiry) Act (PE Act) for a High Court Judge to review the magistrate’s decision and reinstate the case.

In his statement on Monday, Lee said in April 2025, following a preliminary enquiry conducted over four days, during which evidence from 19 witnesses and 21 witness statements was considered, the acting chief magistrate “discharged me.

“She determined that the prosecution’s evidence was inherently weak and that, even taken at its highest, a properly directed jury could not properly convict upon it.”

Lee said that notwithstanding that decision, the Director of Public Prosecutions subsequently applied to the High Court on the final day permitted for such an application, “without notifying me or affording me an opportunity to be heard.

“A warrant was subsequently issued for my arrest, without reasons being provided to explain the departure from the Magistrate’s findings,” Lee said, adding that “of particular concern is that this procedure was pursued under legislation which had been repealed by the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) Act, 2011.

“My attorneys have advised that the use of this former procedure raises serious legal questions, particularly concerning my right to be heard and the fundamental principles of natural justice and procedural fairness.

”While I respect the independence and authority of the judiciary, I respectfully disagree with the recent High Court decision. My attorneys have advised that there are substantial grounds for appeal and good prospects of success. I have accepted that advice and intend to pursue the appropriate appellate remedies.”

Lee said that he has also noted the political commentary surrounding this matter, and the importance of ensuring it remains factual.

“While public officials must always be subject to scrutiny and accountability, that scrutiny must be grounded in facts. A procedural ruling should never be presented as a finding of criminal guilt.”

The senior government minister said that the principles of fairness, due process and the presumption of innocence “are not privileges reserved for some,” adding “they are rights afforded to every citizen and I intend to exercise those rights fully.

“Throughout my years in public life, I have remained committed to serving Trinidad and Tobago and the people who have placed their confidence in me.As Minister of Housing, my focus remains on addressing the housing needs of our citizens, expanding opportunities for homeownership and delivering meaningful improvements in people’s lives. My commitment to the constituents of Caroni Central remains equally unwavering.”

Lee said he remains grateful to his family, colleagues, constituents and the many citizens who have continued to extend their support and confidence.

“I will not allow political speculation to substitute for due process, nor will I allow these proceedings to distract me from the responsibilities entrusted to me by the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

“I have confidence in the judicial process and I will pursue every lawful avenue available to me. My record of service, my commitment to this country and my determination to continue working for its people will not be defined by allegations or political commentary. I remain focused on the work ahead. I will continue to serve with conviction, with purpose and with an unwavering commitment to the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said in his statement.