Grenada investigating unusual TB cases

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada, CMC – Health authorities in Grenada, Tuesday, said they are investigating several suspected cases of tuberculosis (TB)

“Of particular concern is that children are among those affected,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement, adding that Grenada typically records two to three cases of TB each year.

“However, three active cases have already been confirmed so far this year. Those persons are currently in isolation, receiving the necessary treatment. Tuberculosis is a chronic bacterial infection that most commonly affects the lungs, although it can also involve other parts of the body,” the Ministry added.

It said that TB is spread through respiratory droplets released into the air when an infected person makes forceful respiratory movements like coughing or sneezing. In most instances, prolonged close contact is required for transmission to occur.

The ministry said that symptoms of active TB include a persistent productive cough, fever, fatigue, and weight loss. Individuals with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of developing the disease, and TB is curable with specific antibiotic treatment that is typically taken for six months.

“Without treatment, however, the disease can be fatal. Whenever a case is diagnosed, the Ministry of Health conducts a thorough contact investigation to identify individuals who may have been exposed,” the ministry said, urging “the full cooperation of all individuals as it works to protect the public from tuberculosis and other communicable diseases”.