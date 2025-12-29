Grenadian police establish new units to fight digital crimes

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada, CMC – The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) says it has established two units as part of its strategy to effectively investigate cyber and other technology-type crimes.

It said these crimes include illegal activities using computers or digital devices to commit offences like fraud, data theft, harassment, and impacting individuals, businesses, and governments.

Commissioner of Police, Randy Connaught, said that the RGPF made a significant investment in technology, which has contributed to establishing a Digital Forensic Unit and a Drones Unit.

“Our Drone Unit which stood with just a mere one drone couple years, now we have a full fleet of drones with qualified drone pilots, and we are actually in training mode where an additional set of pilots are being trained. This is progress here and progress will continue,” he said without detailing the specific work of the Digital Forensic Unit.

In August last year, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell told Parliament that Grenada, through the Ministry of National Security, is to develop rules and policies pertaining to the use of drones, and these guidelines will focus on identifying no-fly zones as well as applying drone technology to assist with improving healthcare.

“Drones technologies are revolutionising the world,” said Mitchell, who is also the Minister National Security. However, no rules nor policies have been gazetted, and no law has been approved in the Parliament.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vannie Curwen, said that crimes are more digitally committed as compared to years gone and the police have been able to match the digitalisation of what is happening not only in Grenada but in the world.

“We have been able to build out a Digital Forensic Unit giving us the capacity to go far, deep and wide into everything, every electronic gadget that is used to commit crime, we will find you and if you delete it, we will be able to find it again,” he warned cyber criminals.

A regional situational assessment conducted under the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (CARDTP), which was made public in August 2025, revealed that cyber threats are growing faster than public understanding and in Grenada, the findings were especially telling.

The Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (CARDTP) is a World Bank-funded initiative designed to enhance public service delivery, expand digital access, and modernise ICT.

The assessment said that focus groups were held with youth, parents, educators, and seniors in Grenada. And it was realised that many participants had experienced or witnessed cyber incidents, from online scams to impersonation and cyberbullying.

Despite this, less than half could confidently define terms like “phishing,” “two-factor authentication,” or “cybercrime.”

“Several participants believed cybercrime only affected large institutions or tech-savvy users, not everyday citizens,” said the assessment which points out that reporting rates are low and even When harm occurs participants shared that they often didn’t know where or how to report incidents, even when real harm occurred.

“Some feared embarrassment or didn’t trust that action would be taken,” it said, recommending public education that’s accessible and practical, greater visibility of trusted institutions like CSIRT Grenada as well as support for teachers, parents, seniors, and small businesses and more places to ask questions, report problems, and get help.