GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – President Irfaan Ali on Sunday announced a 50 per cent reduction in electricity bills for thousands of residents in Berbice affected by a 45-hour power outage between Friday and Saturday.

In a statement, Ali said approximately 39,000 customers in East Berbice and another 15,000 in communities stretching from Mara through New Amsterdam to Williamsburg were affected by the disruption, which he said represented 38.5 per cent of customers in Berbice.

“Given the duration and magnitude of this disruption, I have instructed that every customer in the affected area receive a 50% reduction in their November electricity bill. While this cannot undo the inconvenience and losses experienced, it provides relief and recognises the serious failure,” Ali said.

Describing the prolonged outage as unacceptable, the President said a full investigation had been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the disruption and identify measures to prevent a recurrence.

“Its findings will determine the consequential action to be taken,” he said.

Ali said the investigation would examine what went wrong, assess the response to the outage and establish whether further action was warranted.

He thanked the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) emergency response team and technical personnel for their efforts to restore electricity, but stressed that the utility company must take steps to ensure a stable power supply and strengthen its emergency response capabilities.

The President also called for improved communication with customers and greater protection of essential services, including hospitals and water supply systems, against prolonged electricity disruptions.

GPL said on Saturday that technical investigations had identified an insulation failure in the panel housing the grounding transformer at the affected substation.

The company explained that the grounding transformer is a critical safety component that enables the substation’s protection systems to detect and isolate electrical faults.

It said the damaged panel prevented the transformer from being safely returned to service, warning that re-energising the network without the equipment would pose risks to customers, the public and GPL personnel.

The prolonged outage also disrupted water distribution and other essential services across affected communities.

Electricity was eventually restored on Saturday afternoon.