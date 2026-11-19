GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC -A High Court judge Wednesday dismissed an application for bail on behalf of Opposition Leader, Azruddin Mohamed, leaving in place the ruling of Magistrate Abigail Gibbs that has kept him on remand in prison since last month on cybercrime related charges.

Justice Priscilla Chandra-Hanif dismissed the fixed-date application filed on November 2, which sought an order of certiorari to quash the magistrate’s October 30 decision, adding that the Opposition Leader could again apply to the magistrate for bail.

“This applicant remains entitled at all times to renew his application for bail before the magistrate as the proceedings progress, particularly where disclosure of prosecution’s evidence, subsequent developments, or other material circumstances now demonstrated that any apprehended risk may be unconfounded, diminished, or adequately addressed,” she said in her ruling.

The judge said a magistrate can consider the existence, nature, and and relevant circumstances of pending charges when determining whether there is a legal basis for refusing bail.

The application for bail was brought by Mohamed’s mother, Bonita Mohamed, who challenged the legality of Magistrate Gibbs’ decision to refuse her son bail when he appeared before the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court.

Mohamed had sought to have the magistrate’s decision overturned through judicial review, arguing that the refusal to grant him bail should not stand.

The judge said that the learned magistrate in this case was “therefore required to assess whether the information placed before her provided a sufficiently reliable and rational foundation for the interference that the applicant released on bail presented a real risk”.

She said also that the judicial officer must also consider whether an accused person might interfere with a witness, influence evidence, or otherwise obstruct the proper investigation and prosecution of criminal offences.

Justice Chandra-Hanif said the administration of criminal justice depends on the ability of witnesses to give evidence freely and without improper influence.

“Where sufficiently grounded information is presented, suggesting a real risk of such interference. A magistrate may properly attach substantial weight to that concern, even at the preliminary stage. This does not require proof beyond reasonable doubt that intimidation has occurred, nor does it permit an officer attack unsubstantiated assertion of intimidation to justify the refusal of bail,” she said.

Mohamed was refused bail on October 30, 2026 because, according to Magistrate Abigail Gibbs, he was likely to commit a further offence other than one punishable by a fine because of a “pattern” and balanced the interests of the society against his right to personal liberty and the prejudice he is likely to suffer if detained in custody.

She said the court disregarded defence counsel’s arguments that Mohamed is Guyana’s Opposition Leader, saying the “courts concerns arise from the nature of the allegation…and not from the accused’s political office

“Ultimately, after considering the relevant circumstances cumulatively, the court concluded that the concerns arising from the seriousness and gravity of the alleged offence together with the risk of further offending outweighed the considerations advanced in favour of granting bail. Consequently, bail was refused in accordance with the Bail Act 2022,” she said.

In his submissions, defence lawyer, Roysdale Forde said seriousness was treated as a ground for refusal; a likelihood of offending was stated as a “view”, without evidence, and inferred from other grants of bail, conditions were not considered and the reasons are inadequate.

Forde said the seriousness of an offence which the Act does not classify as serious, is not a ground in law. The second, a likelihood of offending inferred from the fact that other courts had granted Mohamed bail, on which no breach has been established, rests on no evidence which the magistrate identified and inverts the inference which those facts support.

The defence lawyer told the High Court that the magistrate did not weigh the matters which section 7(2) requires, did not consider conditions, and gave no reasons capable of justifying detention.

Mohamed is on bail pending the outcome of a court hearing into a United States extradition request for himself and his businessman father, Nazar Mohamed, as well as three other charges, including illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and attempting to obstruct the course of justice by discharging a firearm near the home of police intelligence chief Prem Narine who is a witness in the extradition case.

He and police constable Ryan Greene were charged under Section 9 (2)(b) of the Cybercrime Act which states that a person commits an offence who, through authorised or unauthorised means, obtains or accesses electronic data which relates to the national security of the State or is stored on a computer system and is protected against unauthorised access, and intentionally and without lawful excuse or justification grants access to or gives the electronic data to another person, whether or not he knows that the other person is authorised to receive or have access to the electronic data.

The law states that on liable on conviction on indictment to a fine of eight million dollars (One Guyana dollar=US$0.004 cents0 and to imprisonment for five years.