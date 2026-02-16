GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, Monday, issued an arrest warrant for Opposition Leader, Azruddin Mohamed, even as his attorney urged her not to do so.

The magistrate said that Mohammed, who is facing extradition to the United States on fraud and other related charges, was due to to attend court at 9.00 am (local time) and that the warrant had been issued at 9.05 am.

“I will guarantee that your client will be here, Counsel, on the next occasion for nine o’clock sharp,” Latchman told defence lawyer, Roysdale Forde, who had earlier failed in his bid to convince the magistrate that such action should not be taken.

But after hearing from another of the lawyers that Nazar Mohamed, the father of the Opposition Leader that his client is ill, she adjourned the case to February 18 “for an updated medical certificate”.

The magistrate noted that Monday was not the first time that she had expressed concern about Mohamed’s lateness for court.

Last weekend, lawyers representing the Mohameds said they are seeking an order from the Court of Appeal suspending the extradition committal proceedings in the magistrate’s court.

The lawyers said that they want the Court of Appeal to suspend the proceedings until a substantive appeal of an earlier High Court ruling decision on the Authority to Proceed (ATP)

The Mohameds have been sanctioned by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for allegedly smuggling more than 10,000 kilograms of gold worth more than US$50 million and, in the process, failing to pay the relevant taxes to the Guyana government.

Last October, a US Federal Grand Jury unsealed a 11-count indictment on the Mohameds for alleged wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering. Subsequently, the US requested his extradition to face trial for those alleged crimes. The extradition matter is now before the local courts.