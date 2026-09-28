Guyana, CMC – Police on Monday said one person had been detained as they continued investigations into the seizure of 36 pounds of cocaine found in two bags containing frozen fish on Sunday.

A police statement said an intelligence-led operation conducted at Richmondville, Providence, East Bank Demerara, led officers to intercept a motor vehicle driven by a 44-year-old miner, who was the sole occupant.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, during which ranks found two bags containing frozen fish in the trunk. Further examination revealed several parcels containing a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine concealed inside the fish.

The police said the 44-year-old was arrested and that a total of 15 parcels containing the suspected cocaine were recovered from the frozen fish. The suspected cocaine was weighed and amounted to 36 pounds before being lodged.

The police did not give a street value for the drugs but said the suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.