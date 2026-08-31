Port au Prince, Haiti, CMC – Acute malnutrition among children in Haiti has increased since 2023, according to preliminary findings of the 2026 SMART National Nutrition Survey released on Friday.

The survey found that the prevalence of global acute malnutrition among children aged six to 59 months rose from 5.1 per cent in 2023 to 7.4 per cent in 2026. Global acute malnutrition includes moderate and severe wasting, as well as nutritional oedema.

The findings come amid persistent insecurity, economic hardship and growing humanitarian needs that continue to limit families’ access to nutritious food, healthcare and nutrition services.

“These results come against a backdrop of persistent insecurity, economic hardship, and humanitarian needs that continue to limit families’ access to adequate nutritious food, healthcare, and nutrition services,” said Yannig Dussart, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Haiti.

“Preventing and treating malnutrition in Haiti requires urgent action and attention from stakeholders and relevant actors to ensure children have access to the life-saving services they need,” Dussart added.

Acute malnutrition occurs when children do not receive sufficient nutritious food or suffer repeated illnesses and can quickly become life-threatening without prompt treatment. Children suffering from severe acute malnutrition are particularly vulnerable, especially when their condition is compounded by illness and limited access to medical care.

UNICEF said that between 2023 and 2025, serious violations of children’s rights, including the denial of humanitarian access and attacks on schools and hospitals providing nutrition services, tripled.

Despite the increase in acute malnutrition, the survey also showed improvements in several other nutrition indicators.

The prevalence of chronic malnutrition, or stunting, among children under five declined from 22.8 per cent in 2023 to 17.3 per cent in 2026.

Early initiation of breastfeeding increased from 48 per cent to 68 per cent over the same period, while exclusive breastfeeding rose from 17.5 per cent to 33 per cent.

UNICEF and its partners are working with the Ministry of Public Health to expand the screening and treatment of malnourished children, including through community health workers and mobile teams operating in hard-to-reach and insecure communities.

A more comprehensive analysis of the survey findings, combined with an Integrated Food Security Phase Classification for Acute Malnutrition (IPC-AMN), is expected next month and will help guide Haiti’s humanitarian and development response.

Meanwhile, UNICEF is appealing for increased support to address a funding gap of more than 64 per cent for nutrition interventions under its 2026 Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal.

The United Nations agency said adequate funding would enable it and its partners to expand life-saving nutrition services and provide care and support to children most at risk.

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