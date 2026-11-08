WASHINGTON, CMC – Several Caribbean nationals are among dozens of immigrants facing charges in the United States as federal authorities intensify a nationwide crackdown on alleged illegal voting and voter registration fraud.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says its latest arrests involve nationals of Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba and Haiti, as the Trump administration steps up efforts to investigate alleged violations of federal election laws.

Among those arrested is Jamaican national Antonio Mitchell, a 54-year-old lawful permanent resident, accused of voting in several federal elections between 2000 and 2022.

Authorities also allege that Mitchell made false statements on his US citizenship application in 2025, denying that he had previously registered or voted.

Another Jamaican national, Kadian Hohnson, is reportedly in custody for allegedly voting in the 2024 election.

ICE also identified Trinidad and Tobago national Sade Shashauna Guppy, accused of illegally voting in 2022, and Cuban national Andres Garcia, who faces a charge of voting as a noncitizen.

Haitian national Sirena Prosper was also named among those accused of voting illegally in the 2024 election.

ICE Assistant Director of Public Affairs Micah Bock said authorities would continue pursuing individuals suspected of violating federal election laws.

“Voting in American elections is a right reserved for eligible voters,” he said, warning that those who knowingly break election laws face serious consequences.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Justice says 63 immigrants have been charged in its latest round of cases involving alleged illegal voting, fraudulent voter registration and related offences.

The department reported that 195 immigrants have been charged across 25 states over the past nine weeks, bringing the total number of people charged with voting-related offences since the Trump administration took office to 239.

Those facing charges include additional nationals of Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Bermuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department would continue investigating and prosecuting alleged voter fraud as part of efforts to strengthen confidence in the electoral system.

Under US federal law, noncitizens, including lawful permanent residents, are generally prohibited from voting in federal elections.

The allegations against those charged have not been established in court.