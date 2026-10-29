KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC -Jamaica Wednesday confirmed that nine of the 22 people sent to the island from the United States under that country’s third-country nationals (TCNs) project, have left the island, with Kingston maintained that they were not criminals.

“So when the US says that under TCN agreements criminals are being sent they are not including Jamaica,” Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Kamina Johnson-Smith told a news conference.

“I just wanted to explain this again for persons who seem to be having a difficulty with just rationalising the two concepts that the US are saying that criminals are being deported or sent on the TCN agreements and Jamaica is saying we’re not receiving any criminals.

“Our arrangement does not agree to receive any criminals. They are vetted on the US side and they’re vetted on the Jamaica side before they enter Jamaica. So I wanted to just make that clear and as at today nine more have departed. The remainder are at different processes of departure as arranged by the International Organisation of Migration in whose care they continue to be,” she told reporters.

A total of 22 third-country nationals arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport here on October 13 under the agreement between the two countries.

The group comprised 15 men and seven women from Ecuador and one European country. No children were among the arrivals.

Under the arrangement, Jamaica is expected to receive no more than 25 third-country nationals every two weeks. The programme is also to be suspended if 10 or more individuals seek to remain in Jamaica through asylum applications or other humanitarian processes.

The individuals have been granted 90-day landing status while arrangements are made for their onward travel.

Johnson Smith said on Tuesday she had reported that one person had returned home and 21 others continue to be in the country. She said one had requested to stay.

“There are countries which have agreed to receive criminals. They exist.When the United States speaks about sending criminals on the TCN agreements they send them to those countries. Jamaica is not one of them.

“Our country has negotiated arrangements whereby persons with criminal antecedents will not be sent to Jamaica. What do I mean? I mean other than having broken the United States immigration laws that is having legally entered the US they are not criminals. Those are the persons who are sent to transit Jamaica,” the Foreign Affairs Minister said.