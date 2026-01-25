KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) has charged three individuals, including a 30-year-old medical doctor, in connection with an alleged fraud scheme that reportedly defrauded several financial institutions of hundreds of millions of dollars.

According to MOCA, the charges stem from an extensive investigation into what has been described as an “elaborate and highly sophisticated” fraud operation carried out between January 2023 and April 2024.

Those charged include Chloe Douett, a medical doctor of a Corporate Ares address, who faces charges of uttering forged documents, demanding property by forged documents, conspiracy to defraud, and failure to safely store a firearm.

The two other accused — Ivana Campbell, 29 and Dwayne Pitter, 44 , were charged by the Financial Investigations Division (FID).

Campbell and Pitter face multiple charges, including breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act, the Larceny Act, the Forgery Act, and the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Provisions) Act, as well as conspiracy to defraud at common law.

MOCA announced the arrests last week, noting that Pitter was arrested at his home on January 14, while Douett and Campbell were taken into custody on January 14 and 16, respectively.

In a statement issued on Saturday, MOCA said the charges followed coordinated operations carried out between January 13 and 16 by MOCA and the FID, with support from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Investigators allege that the accused used fraudulently obtained genuine documents, along with forged identification, to assume the identities of multiple individuals, enabling them to bypass security and identity-verification systems at several financial institutions.

Major Basil Jarrett, director of communications at MOCA, described the charges as a major breakthrough in a complex investigation that has been ongoing for more than 18 months.

“This is one of the most elaborate, complex, and brazen fraud schemes we have encountered to date,” Jarrett said. “The suspects relied on unprecedented levels of identity manipulation to defeat institutional safeguards and defraud legitimate financial institutions of hundreds of millions of dollars.”

He added that the case underscores MOCA’s growing capacity to pursue sophisticated financial crimes and thanked the FID, the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch, and the Montego Bay and Ferry police for their support.