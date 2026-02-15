Jamaican government urged to allocate money to healthier drink alternatives

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – The opposition People’s National Party’s spokesman on Finance Julian Robinson has called on the Government to allocate some of the money it hopes to earn from the Special Consumption Tax on non-alcoholic sweetened beverages towards healthier alternatives.

Robinson made the suggestion while giving a preliminary reaction to statements by his Finance Minister Fayval Williams, during her presentation of new revenue measures in Parliament on Thursday .

According to Williams, the tax serves broader public health objectives in a country grappling with obesity and diabetes.

Robinson acknowledged the public health concerns but argued that price increases alone may not change people’s behaviour.

He recommended that part of the projected J$10 billion revenue be reinvested in local agriculture to support healthier, natural juice alternatives.

As it relates to the Environmental Protection Levy, Robinson called for funds from the levy to be directed towards strengthening Jamaica’s climate resilience.

In response to the rationale for new taxes, the spokesman noted that even before Hurricanes Beryl and Melissa, the Government had relied on one-off asset sales to finance successive budgets.

Robinson said a more detailed response will be given during the budget debate next month.