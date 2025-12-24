Jamaican man charged with killing mother and other relatives

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – A 26-year-old fisherman has been remanded into custody after he appeared in court charged with murdering three relatives, including his mother last week.

Police allege that Daniel Henry used a machete to kill his mother, Annette Lindo, a domestic helper and vendor; his brother, 32-year-old fisherman Lynval Henry; and his cousin, Ingrid Keisha Lindo, at their home at Frazersfield, Rocky Point, Clarendon on December 18, 2025.

No date has been given for his next court appearance.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old man, who was wanted by the police for the alleged murder of his former partner and the wounding of her teen daughter, has surrendered to police.

Police said that Ricardo ‘Crow’ McCarthy turned himself in at the Lawrence Tavern Police Station, accompanied by a relative and was later transferred to the Constant Spring Police where he is being detained.

McCarthy, who was featured on the police’s Wanted Wednesdays campaign, was being sought in connection with the October 21 killing of Sashana Shaw and the wounding of her teenage daughter during a violent attack at their home.

Investigators say McCarthy had been on the run since the incident.

Shaw was buried on November 30 and the daughter, who sustained a chop wound to the head during the attack, has since been treated and released from hospital.