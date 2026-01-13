Jamaican police capture one of their most wanted criminals

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said Tuesday it had captured one of the country’s most wanted men during a targeted operation in Phoenix Park Village, St. Catherine, south east of here on Monday.

The JCF said that 43-year-old Courtney Ashley, otherwise called ‘Bloodstain’, the reputed leader of the Bottom Marverly Gang was captured along with two individuals after members of the St. Catherine South Special Operations team carried out an intelligence-driven operation in Phoenix Park Village.

The police said that on arrival at the scene, two men and a woman were seen and that the men attempted to elude the officers but were quickly intercepted and detained, along with the woman.

“All three were subsequently taken into custody during the operation. Following a search of the premises, investigators seized several items, including several cellular phones, laptops, a card reader, along with a sum of Jamaican and American currency,” the JCF said.

It said that Ashley was wanted for the 2017 murder of Andrew Foster and another shooting. He was featured prominently in the JCF’s ‘Wanted Wednesdays’ campaign and was listed as a person of interest for several years in relation to other cases.

“Ashley was also one of the JCF’s High-Risk targets, which intelligence indicate he is involved in multiple gun-related incidents. He was the sixth man who managed to escape on July 21, 2025, after a police team thwarted a murder plot on Jacks Hill Road. That confrontation resulted in the seizure of five firearms, including an M16 rifle and a shotgun,” the JCF added.

It said that while Ashley had earlier evaded capture his apprehension last night was handled without the loss of life.