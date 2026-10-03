CMC – The Jamaica government Friday sought to re-assure citizens that healthcare facilities remain available to them, even as junior doctors embarked upon industrial action in support of their demands for a ruling by the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) on a J$31-billion (One Jamaica dollar = US$0.004 cents) overtime dispute.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said that emergency and essential health services remain available at public health facilities islandwide.

But it acknowledged that some facilities may need to make temporary adjustments to routine services in the coming days.

It said members of the public may notice longer waiting times at some locations; rescheduling of some non-urgent appointments, clinics and elective procedures; and adjusted opening hours at selected facilities.

The ministry said, in collaboration with regional health authorities, it has put measures in place to safeguard patient care, including senior medical staff being available at facilities to support coverage; giving priority to emergency and urgent care; and managing admissions and outpatient schedules so that resources are directed where they are most needed.

The ministry said that persons with medical emergencies should go to the nearest accident and emergency department without delay. At the same time, persons on medication for chronic diseases should not allow their supply to run out and should collect refills early where possible.

Meanwhile, the Jamaica Medical Doctors Association (JMDA) says the industrial action by the junior doctors will continue until 8:00 am (local time) on Saturday, October 3, even as it warned the public to expect longer wait times, scaled-back services and delays in the completion of procedures.

JMDA President Dr Jubilee Brown-Service said the doctors “cannot guarantee normalcy” during the period, adding, “we have been working at the same overtime rates since 2021. This is unacceptable.”

Brown-Service has called on the IDT to hand down its award without further delay.

The JMDA is seeking an award of J$31 billion in retroactive overtime payments, while the government says its own calculations show a bill of J$23 billion.

The JMDA said that it completed its case before the IDT on April 1, and that Section 12(1) of the Labour Relations and Industrial Disputes Act provides for an award within 21 days of a dispute being referred, or “as soon as may be practicable”.

The IDT, in a statement on Wednesday, while acknowledging concerns, said complex matters can require extensive review of exhibits and legal authorities, stressing that “justice must also be careful”.