KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – The Jamaica government Thursday said that all persons still housed in school shelters following the passage of Hurricane Melissa last ctober 28, will be relocated to suitable accommodations by May 8 this year.

The announcement by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development comes admist a statement by the president of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), Dr Mark Malabver, Thursday defending his earlier statement this week regarding students being exposed to sex by Hurricane Melissa victims who are still sheltering in some schools.

“This matter is not about personalities, bruised egos, public relations, or political theatre. Neither is it about the fact that the Ministry of Education has been left embarrassed by recent revelations. It is about duty of care, credible risk and the protection of children and educators within spaces designated for learning,” Malabver told a news conference.

And as he addressed Thursday’s final day of the JTA’s 2026 education conference, Malabver said he was disappointed with the call by Ministry of Education for him to name the schools where such incidents have reportedly taken place.

In a statement, the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development said the move to relocate the people stil in the shelters forms part of the government’s ongoing national recovery effort.

It said that as of April 9, only eight schools remain in use as shelters, accommodating a total of 81 individuals and credited initiatives such as the J$10-billion (One Jamaica dollar=US$0.008 cents) ROOFS housing assistance programme, rent support for displaced families, and home repairs for significantly reducing the number of people living in shelters.

The ministry said the final phase of the relocation exercise is aimed at restoring normalcy for both displaced families and the school community, while ensuring that vulnerable residents are provided with adequate housing.

It said a range of housing solutions is being deployed to support the transition, including government-procured modular housing units, rental assistance, and other tailored arrangements based on the needs of individual families.

“I can personally give my commitment that all families within a school-based shelter will be provided with suitable, dignified accommodations by Friday, May 8,” Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie said.

“In short order, we will begin rolling out modular housing units. The units are here and work is ongoing to prepare the remaining foundations for swift installation. I therefore expect that in short order we will have homes ready for all shelterees at the Petersfield shelter. As the largest active shelter, we must prioritise Petersfield. By May 8, all shelterees in school shelters will have a dignified place to call home,” McKenzie said.