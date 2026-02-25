Kamla Persad-Bissessar addresses CARICOM Heads of Government

Kamla Persad-Bissessar participated in the Fiftieth Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), joining regional leaders to discuss pressing issues affecting the Caribbean.

The high-level meeting brings together Heads of Government from across the Community to deliberate on regional security, economic resilience, climate change and food security. Leaders are also exploring strategies to strengthen regional integration and enhance cooperation in response to global economic and geopolitical challenges.

Persad-Bissessar reaffirmed her commitment to collaborative action, emphasising the importance of unity among CARICOM member states in addressing shared concerns and advancing sustainable development across the region.

The Conference serves as CARICOM’s principal decision-making body, setting the strategic direction for the Community and promoting coordinated regional policies.