KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – The police are continuing to investigate the murder of well-known Kenyan-born artist Mazola Wa Mwashighadi, who was killed in the southern parish of St Elizabeth last week.

The 61-year-old made artist Jamaica his home decades ago and was well known and respected in the Treasure Beach area of St Elizabeth, especially among hoteliers and other tourism interests.

He was one of two individuals attacked during a recent robbery.

According to police reports, explosions were heard, and when he was rushed to the hospital, Mwashighad was pronounced dead.

The other victim, who is also a foreign national, remains hospitalised in serious but stable condition.

In reacting to the murder, Treasure Beach hotelier Jason Henzell expressed alarm and shock, stating that Mwashighadi was an active member of the tourism community and had plans for a gallery.

The visual arts community has also been plunged into mourning.