GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Education Minister Sonia Parag says the Guyana government is considering new legislation to curb bullying in schools.

“At some point we will be looking at legislation because I have had that conversation as well with the attorney general,” Parag said, adding that details will be made available depending on the process’ outcome.

Speaking on the Starting Point Podcast, the Education Minister said that in addition to the legislation, a task force led by the attorney general was recently established, bringing together ministries, religious organisations and civil society to develop a coordinated response.

It will examine the work of individual agencies, identify their contributions and help shape policies.

She said bullying and fighting had increased in recent years and that social media had also made incidents more visible.

“I do not tolerate any form of bullying, whether it is child against a child, whether it is teacher against a teacher, whether it is teacher against a child, or whether it is a child against the teacher.”

She said bullying extends beyond physical violence to include exclusion, humiliation and insults about a child’s appearance or abilities, which can damage their mental well-being.

Parag is encouraging students, parents and teachers to report incidents through the ministry’s reporting app. Reports received through official channels and social media are investigated. However, she cautioned that action within schools alone will not resolve the problem.

“I really want parents to take a moment every day and talk to their children. Talk to their children about their mental health…about what’s affecting them,” Parag said, while encouraging teachers to have regular communication with parents as well.

Meanwhile, recommendations from a national anti-bullying consultation and consultations across all 10 administrative regions have been compiled into a report now before the minister and Parag added that the immediate objective is to significantly reduce bullying, with sustained involvement from families, schools and the wider society.