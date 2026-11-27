CMC – A man awaiting trial for the murder of a 21-year-old woman has died while in custody at the Bordelais Correctional Facility, the St Lucia Times has reported.

Vianney Lubrin, 40, of La Croix Maingot, Castries, was found unresponsive in his cell at about 9 a.m. on Thursday. A medical practitioner pronounced him dead at 10:36 a.m., according to information confirmed to the St Lucia Times by Fortunata Collymore, Assistant Director of Corrections at the facility.

Collymore said police investigators were sent to the prison, while a counsellor was providing assistance to Lubrin’s relatives and friends.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

Lubrin had been on remand since September 22, when he was formally charged with the murder of Merissa Auguste.

Auguste, formerly of Boguis, Babonneau, was reported missing on September 10. Her partially decomposed body was discovered the following day in a bushy area off the Millennium Highway in Castries.

A post-mortem examination determined that she died by strangulation.